Lakers: Kevin Durant, LeBron James Have Only Faced Off Once Since James Has Been A Laker

Once LeBron James and Kevin Durant officially call an end to there careers, they will be remembered as some of the greatest forwards the game has ever seen. James completely revolutionized what it means to be the most dominant player for nearly 20 seasons while Durant epitomized how hard it is to guard a seven foot player that can dribble and shoot lights out.

Unfortunately for the fans, James and Durant have not faced off against each other since 2018 due to each player battling their own fair share of injuries. Naturally this comes the older athletes get, especially in such a high intensity league like the NBA, but people will still pay to see the two play.

Durant was asked his thoughts prior to his game against the Lakers, a game where the Lakers managed to record their third win of the season, and admitted he never gave it much thought until asked of not playing against James for so long. Yet, Durant was still able to appreciate the bigger picture (via ClutchPoints).

Obviously, he's a top 2-3 player to ever play the game. There's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor. We've been around for so long that people seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage that people look forward to. I guess it's cool that we're still relevant at an older age."

We hope to see Durant and James battle a couple more times before one of them retires. However, the top battles these two have given the fans will not be as great as they once were but will still be show to see.