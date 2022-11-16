Skip to main content

Lakers: Kevin Durant, LeBron James Have Only Faced Off Once Since James Has Been A Laker

The two future Hall of Famers have had there fair share of battles
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Once LeBron James and Kevin Durant officially call an end to there careers, they will be remembered as some of the greatest forwards the game has ever seen. James completely revolutionized what it means to be the most dominant player for nearly 20 seasons while Durant epitomized how hard it is to guard a seven foot player that can dribble and shoot lights out.

Unfortunately for the fans, James and Durant have not faced off against each other since 2018 due to each player battling their own fair share of injuries. Naturally this comes the older athletes get, especially in such a high intensity league like the NBA, but people will still pay to see the two play.

Durant was asked his thoughts prior to his game against the Lakers, a game where the Lakers managed to record their third win of the season, and admitted he never gave it much thought until asked of not playing against James for so long. Yet, Durant was still able to appreciate the bigger picture (via ClutchPoints).

Obviously, he's a top 2-3 player to ever play the game. There's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor. We've been around for so long that people seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage that people look forward to. I guess it's cool that we're still relevant at an older age." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We hope to see Durant and James battle a couple more times before one of them retires. However, the top battles these two have given the fans will not be as great as they once were but will still be show to see. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

myles turner 2022
News

Lakers Rumors: Myles Turner Could Be Heading To The Other Crypto.com Arena Franchise

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james 11-2-22
News

Lakers: Can LeBron James Become The Oldest Player To Suit Up In League History?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
thomas bryant 10-6-22
News

Lakers News: Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Looking To Add New Players

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis kevin durant dribble 11-13-22
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For L.A. With LeBron James Out Of Lineup

By Ricardo Sandoval
carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Rumors: Could Carmelo Anthony Look Internationally To Continue His Pro Career?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james andrew wiggins warriors 2022
News

Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook lebron james
News

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Talks Russell Westbrook's New Role In L.A.

By Ricardo Sandoval