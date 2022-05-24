Skip to main content
Lakers: Kevin Garnett Roasts LA Over Head Coaching Candidates

Kevin Garnett doesn't have much confidence that any of the three finalists for the Lakers head coaching job are going to move the needle.

Over the weekend, a pair of reports stated that the Lakers are down to Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson as the three finalists for the team's head coaching vacancy. At the moment, Ham appears to be the clubhouse favorite, but Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett communicated his doubts that any of three candidates will have a positive impact on the Lakers.

Garnett took to Instagram to blast the Lakers for their pool of candidates.

Once upon a time Garnett came oh-so-close to becoming a Laker, but his time in Minnesota and Boston certainly solidified his ill-will towards the Lakers franchise. In 2004, the Lakers eliminated KG's Timberwolves in consecutive postseasons (2003 First Round & 2004 Western Conference Finals). Garnett's Celtics teams played the Lakers in consecutive NBA Finals (2008 & 2009), winning the first and losing the second.

Garnett has never been one to mince words on any topic, especially the Lakers.

For the few Lakers fans that share KG's sentiments, there could still be a dark-horse candidate or two still competing for the job according to Substack's Marc Stein

"If you use the strict interpretation of the word finalist, one of these three men will definitely be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers: Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts or Kenny Atkinson. My sense: Drawing such rigid conclusions remains a touch premature."

Lakers General manager Rob Pelinka indicated in April that the team's overall goal is to have a candidate in place by the NBA Draft next month (June 23rd).

