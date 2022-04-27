Lakers: LA Assistant Coach Stumbles Upon Incredible Kobe Tribute In Hawaii

Kobe was a one-of-a-kind NBA superstar. His tenacity on and off the court is still revered to this day. The "Mamba mentality" continues to inspire people across the globe. Even in one of the most remote places in the world.

While on vacation in Hawaii, Lakers assistant coach Phil handy found an awesome Kobe tribute on the Koko Crater trail on the island of Oahu.

The Lakers assistant posted a video on the spot and was visibly astounded to find the Kobe graffiti.

"This is absolutely crazy right here. I am in Hawaii, on top of KoKo Crater, a mountain. 1,075 steps up, about a mile up and in the corner, at the top of this mountain, I find this "Mamba 8-24". Kobe is really in every part of the world and his whole mentally has creeped into every crevasse of the world and I wanted to share this with you all. This is absolutely amazing."

Handy is no stranger to the state of Hawaii. He played his college ball at the University of Hawaii (Hononolulu, HI) in the early 90's.

Although Handy never had the opportunity to coach Kobe during his playing days, the coach has nothing but respect for the Mamba.

The Next Head Coach of the Lakers?

Handy himself might have an outside chance of becoming the Lakers next head coach. In a recent article by Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, Handy was included in a long list of potential head coaching candidates for the LA job. The coach is known as one of the better developmental coaches in the league.

Prior to joining Frank Vogel's staff on the Lakers, Handy served as an assistant coach on a pair of championship teams. The 2019 Raptors and the 2016 Cavaliers. He's been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2015.