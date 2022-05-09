Lakers: LA Rapper Features CGI Kobe Bryant In Brand New Music Video

There have been numerous tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. From murals, to tattoos, and everything in between, Lakers fans and basketball fans alike have continue to honor the Lakers legend.

On Sunday, LA native Kendrick Lamar posted a new music video for the song "The Heart Part 5". Throughout the video, Lamar raps as celebrities faces are seamlessly superimposed over his face. In one of the verses, Lamar's face is replaced with Bryant's visage.

The internet took notice, even ESPN.

This isn't Lamar's first time endearing himself to LA sports fans. Back in April, the world famous rapper attended a Dodgers game from the outfield bleachers.

The 14-time Grammy winner is all about Los Angeles, and as usual, his latest music video resonated with LA fans.