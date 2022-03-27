Lakers: Latest Anthony Davis Injury Update Brings Positive News

A common motif of the Lakers season has been awaiting the return of Anthony Davis from an injury. For the most part, the Lakers haven't provided many details about when, or if, Davis will return at any point this regular season.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin dropped some news on Thursday that should make Lakers fans happy.

"If everything continues to progress well in Davis' rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN."

Davis has been out since suffering a mid-foot sprain against the Jazz on February 16th. Since he's been sidelined, the Lakers have limped to a 4-11 record and have endangered even their hopes of qualifying for the play-in tournament.

McMenamin notes that if Davis does come back the first week of April, he won't have a ton of time to get into game-shape.

"If Davis can get back, there won't be much time to ramp things up before the play-in tournament, but if his immediate return to high-level play coming off an MCL sprain in January is any indicator, a ramp up might not be needed."

If AD can make it back in early April, there's a chance his first game back would be a Lakers road game in Phoenix. For whatever reason, the basketball gods love combining Davis injuries with important Lakers-Suns games in the spring. Go figure.

Earlier this month, Davis commented that he's accelerating his recovery process as possible according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

“I’m trying to rush back, but do it the right way so I don’t re-injure the foot. Obviously, timing is of the essence.”

Davis' possible return could help the Lakers assure themselves of some semblance of playoff basketball.

He's no lock to return, but it sounds like it's more likely than not.