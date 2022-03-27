Skip to main content
Lakers: Latest Anthony Davis Injury Update Brings Positive News

Lakers: Latest Anthony Davis Injury Update Brings Positive News

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provides a promising update on the possible return of Anthony Davis.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provides a promising update on the possible return of Anthony Davis.

A common motif of the Lakers season has been awaiting the return of Anthony Davis from an injury. For the most part, the Lakers haven't provided many details about when, or if, Davis will return at any point this regular season.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin dropped some news on Thursday that should make Lakers fans happy.

"If everything continues to progress well in Davis' rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN."                                                        

Davis has been out since suffering a mid-foot sprain against the Jazz on February 16th. Since he's been sidelined, the Lakers have limped to a 4-11 record and have endangered even their hopes of qualifying for the play-in tournament.  

McMenamin notes that if Davis does come back the first week of April, he won't have a ton of time to get into game-shape. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If Davis can get back, there won't be much time to ramp things up before the play-in tournament, but if his immediate return to high-level play coming off an MCL sprain in January is any indicator, a ramp up might not be needed."

If AD can make it back in early April, there's a chance his first game back would be a Lakers road game in Phoenix. For whatever reason, the basketball gods love combining Davis injuries with important Lakers-Suns games in the spring. Go figure.

Earlier this month, Davis commented that he's accelerating his recovery process as possible according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

“I’m trying to rush back, but do it the right way so I don’t re-injure the foot. Obviously, timing is of the essence.”

Davis' possible return could help the Lakers assure themselves of some semblance of playoff basketball.

He's no lock to return, but it sounds like it's more likely than not. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17553994 (1)
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Believes That LeBron James Deserves MVP Consideration

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_5866782
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Says LA '04 Finals Loss is 'over mythologized'

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
lebron james
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Officially Questionable for Pelicans Game

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17944655 (1)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Breaks Down His Patented 'Parachute' Fadeaway

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_16113149
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Weighs in on LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_17910294
News

Lakers: Why LA's Remaining Schedule Could be Biggest Obstacle to Postseason

By Eric EulauMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17956871
News

Lakers: Another LA Rams Superstar Spotted at Home Game

By Staff WriterMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17936195
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel 'Hopeful' LeBron James Will Play on Sunday

By Eric EulauMar 25, 2022