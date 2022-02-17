A season that’s been mired with injury-related fits and starts appears to have taken another frustrating turn for Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Davis was forced to leave during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the Jazz after rolling his right ankle. He was unable to put any weight on his foot, and was helped to the locker room by teammates, but his x-rays came back without signs of structural damage, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers big man has a sprain and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per Charania.

Davis has missed 21 games this season with an MCL sprain. He returned to the lineup after a nearly six-week absence on Jan. 25, and had averaged 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 blocks per game across nine games since his return prior to Wednesday’s game.

The Lakers entered Wednesday as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, slated to participate in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

