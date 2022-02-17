Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Anthony Davis’s X-Rays Reportedly Negative After Leaving Game vs. Jazz With Ankle Injury

A season that’s been mired with injury-related fits and starts appears to have taken another frustrating turn for Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Davis was forced to leave during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the Jazz after rolling his right ankle. He was unable to put any weight on his foot, and was helped to the locker room by teammates, but his x-rays came back without signs of structural damage, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers big man has a sprain and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per Charania.

SI Recommends

Davis has missed 21 games this season with an MCL sprain. He returned to the lineup after a nearly six-week absence on Jan. 25, and had averaged 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 blocks per game across nine games since his return prior to Wednesday’s game.

The Lakers entered Wednesday as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, slated to participate in the NBA’s play-in tournament. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cam-Thomas
NBA

Nets Come Back From Down 28 to Stun Knicks at MSG

Cam Thomas’s 16-point fourth quarter was capped by a three with 6.8 seconds left that sealed the win.

tristan thompson
NBA

Tristan Thompson to Be Waived by Pacers, Sign With Bulls

Thompson was traded to Indiana just over a week ago, and will now join his third team of the season.

nhl puck
NHL

NHL, IIHF Officials Optimistic About Deal for 2026 Olympics

The two organizations are hopeful that a deal will be in place well in advance of the 2026 Games that would allow NHL players to compete.

Ron-Harper-Jr
College Basketball

Rutgers Upsets No. 12 Illinois for Fourth Straight Top 25 Win

The Scarlet Knights became the first unranked team to ever beat four straight ranked opponents.

Chris Lammons
NFL

Report: Chiefs DB Wanted in Connection to Kamara Assault Case

Chris Lammons is reportedly one of the suspects involved in the Alvin Kamara assault case in Las Vegas

Baseballs
MLB

MLB Drug Testing Reveals No Opioid Violations in Two Seasons

Five players testified that Eric Kay, who faces charges relating to Tyler Skaggs’s death, provided them with oxycodone.

Paige-Bueckers
Women's College Basketball

UConn‘s Paige Bueckers Back at Practice After Knee Surgery

Bueckers has missed the last 16 games due to her surgery.

Matt Harvey
MLB

Report: Matt Harvey Could Face Suspension for Opioid Distribution

Matt Harvey could be facing punishment for admitting in court he provided Tyler Skaggs with opioids.