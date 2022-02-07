Lakers: League Executive Convinced Los Angeles is Still Trying to Trade Russell Westbrook

The Lakers are going to do whatever they can to improve their team at the trade deadline. That seems like a given at this point with a 26-28 record. But it all comes down to assets, and Los Angeles might not be able to improve nearly as much as fans are hoping.

The offers have already been rumored all month. From the sounds of things, they're willing to move Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and the 2027 first-round pick to land a decent name. But the early return has been disappointing for the Lakers as teams around the league reportedly have not been interested.

But one NBA executive is convinced that the Lakers are still trying very hard to move Russell Westbrook. The unnamed exec told Heavy.com this week that Los Angeles is shopping him, but it's looking impossible.

“It’s obvious they’re trying to move Westbrook, which is damn-near impossible. They know that roster’s just not working.”

Honestly, it's not much of a surprise that the Lakers are trying to send Westbrook off. That massive contract and his inability to fit in with the team have proven to be an unwanted anchor for the team's progress.

Westbrook happens to be coming off of one of the worst games of his Lakers career on Saturday too. He made 1 of his 10 shots from the field and scored a total of just 5 points in the win over New York. If there was a bad time for Russ to have a terrible game, it's right before the deadline.

But as it stands, there is no way a team in the league is going to take on his contract without compensation. And the Lakers certainly do not have the compensation to convince another team to take him.

The outlook is bleak, especially since the Lakers have had time to find a role for Russ. He simply has not fit in with what they are trying to do right now.