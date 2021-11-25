Lakers: LeBron James Active, Anthony Davis Out Tonight in Indiana

The Lakers head out to Indiana tonight to take on the Pacers. The Pacers are coming off of a blowout win over the Bulls in Chicago. Meanwhile, LA is coming off of a loss to the Knicks in what would have been an incredible comeback.

The good news is that the Lakers will have LeBron James back in the lineup. He returns after serving a one-game suspension for his part in the brawl that broke out in Detroit. James caught Isaiah Stewart in the face with a closed fist and drew blood.

There was a possibility that he would not play given the Lakers continuing to manage his health. James just returned from an abdominal strain that sidelined him for two weeks of games.

Unfortunately, the Lakers sound like they will be without Anthony Davis tonight. He was barely able to play on Tuesday as he went through flu-like symptoms. It was so bad that he was unable to prepare for the game and show up less than an hour before tipoff.

The latest update from Frank Vogel is that the Lakers are expecting to play without him. Davis has been resting at the hotel hoping to bounce back in time to play, but all signs point to him sitting out.