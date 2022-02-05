Lakers: LeBron James Could Leave LA to Play With His Son Bronny

The Lakers have a lot of decisions to make in the next week or so on their roster. With the trade deadline looming, they have to decide if they'll stay put or try to make moves to improve. Given what they have to offer, that decision might not even be theirs to make.

But the Lakers also need to start thinking about the future. A franchise built around the 'win-now' mentality, it's probably time they start to look forward. That would include the futures of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

Those two guys alone account for $90 million in salary commitments for next season alone. It would also be the final year of both of their contracts with the Lakers. But the future of LBJ is very much in the balance, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggests that could hinge on where his son Bronny ends up.

“LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A. But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

Where Bronny will end up in the NBA is anyone's guess right now. He's still in High School but is also considered one of the best prospects in the country. But if he makes the jump straight into the NBA, there's no telling what team would take the chance on him with a high pick.

LeBron has said several times that he would like to play with his son when he comes to the NBA. So it would make sense that he would be willing to leave the Lakers to pursue that as his career comes to an end. But where could that be?

If Bronny does end up as a first-round pick, he will not be playing with the Lakers. And that means that LBJ would be moving on after his contract expires next season. Kyle Kuzma joked that Oklahoma City was going to sell the farm in order to land both after next season.

For what it's worth, James is playing ridiculous basketball at the age of 37. He's shooting 52.2 percent from the field and averaging close to 30 points per game. Any team would be lucky to have him, regardless of age.