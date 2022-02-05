Lakers: Marcus Morris Takes a Shot At Los Angeles Following Clippers Win

The Lakers and Clippers usually bring a whole lot of hype when the two teams match up. Over the last two seasons, the battle for Los Angeles has been one of the highly anticipated matchups around the league. But that has not been the case this year.

The Lakers and Clippers are both desperately struggling for mediocrity right now. So much so that Charles Barkley chose to watch Olympic Curling rather than the battle at Crypto.com Arena last night.

But Marcus Morris is doing everything that he can to reignite that fire between the two LA squads. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk pulled this quote out of Morris when asked about the 76ers and Lakers, both teams that the Clippers have beat over the last couple of weeks.

"I mean s--t, both of them teams is pretty average from what I have seen. Like I don't see them just being great teams."

The Clippers jumped out to a big lead over the Lakers early, and that carried over into the third quarter. But a jolt of offense and defense allowed for the Lakers to make it a 1-point game, and it came down to a final shot from Anthony Davis.

On one hand, the Clippers are playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. So what they've been able to accomplish has certainly been impressive. But the Lakers are also playing without LeBron James, who certainly would have made a difference in the game.

But the Clippers did win, so he gets to talk whatever trash he wants to at this point.