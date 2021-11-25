Lakers: LeBron James Gets a Couple of Pacers Fans Ejected in Overtime

Wednesday night was a good night for the Lakers. They came back in the second half and overcame an early deficit to eventually take the win in overtime. LeBron James had himself a night in his return from a one-game suspension, putting up 39 points and leading the way.

But it wasn't all fun and games for James and the Lakers. There was a stoppage in overtime when LBJ appeared to motion to officials about fans sitting courtside. He eventually led security over to two fans who were promptly removed from the game.

That sparked a little bit of anger from non-Lakers fans online. LeBron explained after the game what led him to point out the fans to officials and why the Pacers fans were removed from the game.

It’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, things of that nature, or not wanting your opponent to be successful. And then there’s moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I wouldn’t never say it to a fan and a fan shouldn’t never say it to a player.

It's not exactly clear what the fans said, but it was enough for the Lakers star to want them removed from the game. LeBron certainly isn't unaccustomed to trash-talking from fans, so it must have been pretty rough.

The rumor circulating around the internet was that the fans said something about his son Bronny, though those reports are unconfirmed as of now. Up next, the Lakers play the Kings at home as they return from their road trip.