Lakers: Anthony Davis Didn't Agree With LeBron James Being Suspended

Count AD as one of the guys who did not understand the call from the league.

Lakers fans had to be expecting some sort of punishment coming for LeBron James. After his hit on Isaiah Stewart sparked a tense skirmish with the Pistons, he was ejected from the game. Los Angeles would go on to win that one, but would be without James in New York.

That came after the league decided to suspend James for a game and Stewart for two games for their part in the fight. But not everyone was understanding of the decision, including Frank Vogel and Anthony Davis.

AD talked about the suspension before the game in New York. He referenced his experiences on the court and how often he gets hit in the face as an argument against the suspension.

I guess the report came out that his hit to the face caused an incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy’s gonna react. I mean guys get hit in the face all the time, and we’re saying that caused the incident. I get hit in my face probably more than anyone, and if I go off and do all that, the other guy who hit me in the face is gonna get suspended as well? It was strange.

The argument can certainly be made that there was no intention for James to hit Stewart in the face like he did. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the argument can also be made that it did appear to be intentional.

That ultimately led to the NBA issuing the suspension. The Lakers went on to drop their game in New York against the Knicks without LBJ in the lineup. But he will be back and ready to go tonight in Indiana.