Lakers: LeBron James Goes Off For 50 Points in Win Over the Wizards

It was one of those nights where it felt like LeBron James could not miss a shot. With the Wizards in town, James stepped up in a very big way once again, scoring 50 points for the second consecutive time at home. It was wild.

James shot 18-25 from the field and hit 6 of his 9 three-point attempts. It felt like no matter where he pulled up, he was going to drain it. And he did it with a bunch of different looks and shot types, fading away and driving to the basket with one hand.

After the game, Frank Vogel called LeBron's performance amazing, and it absolutely was regardless of his age. James carried the Lakers to a much-needed 122-109 win to stay in the hunt.

"The league has never seen a player at this stage of his career doing what he's doing...that needs to be recognized. It's unbelievable."

James is now averaging 36.2 points per game in the month of March. That performance last night also put him at the top of the scoring in the NBA with 29.7 points per game this season.

James did have a little bit of help with performances from Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. Monk dropped 21 points and made 5 of his 7 attempts from beyond the arc. Reaves scored 12 of his own and played a whole lot of defense.

On the flip side, Russell Westbrook went ice cold again. He shot 2 of 11 from the field and scored just 5 points, but the Lakers didn't need much from him.