Lakers: Why LeBron James Passed Instead of Taking Game-Winning Shot

With the game on the line, LeBron had a chance to win it for the Lakers. Instead, he dished it out to Carmelo Anthony.

The Lakers went into last night's game with the expectation to notch another win. Facing off against a very bad Houston team, there was no reason they should have walked away with the loss. But after an overtime game, Los Angeles notched their 37th loss of the season. 

But they had the opportunity to end the game before it got to overtime. LeBron James was driving to the basket with the opportunity to lay it up for a game-winner. Instead, he dished out a pass to Carmelo Anthony to take the shot. 

Melo's shot did not go, hitting the backside of the rim and forcing overtime. After the game, LeBron explained to the Lakers media why he chose to pass it rather than taking the shot. 

"On the drive, I had an angle, for sure. And then David Nwaba came over. And I took a lone one-two step and ended up behind the backboard. I was a little bit off-balance. And I could've forced a reverse layup, but I wasn't in the position to feel like I could have gotten a great look. I could have got a decent look, and I feel like Melo's look was a lot better than mine. So, it's literally that simple."

This is the shot in question that LeBron had the opportunity to take. Yes, it was difficult and he was off-balanced. But he was right under the rim too. 

In terms of being a team player, it's probably good that he would trust a teammate to hit a better look. But LeBron has always been the guy to put the game on his back, and it's very odd that he let this opportunity slip through his fingers. 

The Lakers went on to lose this one 139-130 in overtime. Up next, they will welcome the Wizards and Kyle Kuzma into town on Friday night in Los Angeles. 

