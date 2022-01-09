Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers: LeBron James Moves Up to Second in MVP Projections

Lakers: LeBron James Moves Up to Second in MVP Projections

Absolutely insane from LBJ.

Absolutely insane from LBJ.

The Lakers are incredibly lucky to have LeBron James in their lineup right now. With the way that things have been going for the team this season, what he is doing right now is absolutely saving the team. 

James is on some sort of crazy hot streak, especially over the last 10-plus games. He's scoring over 34 points per game and putting up close to 10 boards in that timespan, helped by the fact that the Lakers were able to move him to center. 

He's been so successful there that Frank Vogel has even suggested that he would start there even when Anthony Davis is healthy. He has also been so good that James is right back in the thick of the league MVP conversation. The last time he took home MVP honors in a season was way back in 2013 playing with the Heat. 

Read More

The latest MVP projections have James at number two, just behind Denver's Nikola Jokic. The Joker is putting up less points per game but is rebounding like he has never before in his career. He and James are both dishing out close to 7 assists per game, but the Lakers moving him to center might be enough to get him over the top. 

It's going to be a very close race, and a lot will come down to how the Lakers end up finishing the year. The top 5 players in the projections should all have a real shot at an MVP this year, and it's going to be a very fun race to watch.

lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Moves Up to Second in MVP Projections

just now
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Identifies the Three Areas Where LA Must Improve

2 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: This LeBron James Stat Proves He is Beating Father Time

4 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: This Lineup is Putting Up Ridiculous Numbers For Frank Vogel

5 hours ago
USATSI_17452834
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Undaunted by LA's Tough Remaining Schedule

6 hours ago
avery bradley v heat usa today
News

Lakers Avery Bradley on L.A.'s Lineup After an Impressive Performance vs. Hawks

8 hours ago
reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves Contract Updates

22 hours ago
dwight howard 10-3-21
News

Lakers: Dwight Howard Admits His Changing Role Has Been A Struggle

23 hours ago