Lakers: LeBron James Moves Up to Second in MVP Projections

The Lakers are incredibly lucky to have LeBron James in their lineup right now. With the way that things have been going for the team this season, what he is doing right now is absolutely saving the team.

James is on some sort of crazy hot streak, especially over the last 10-plus games. He's scoring over 34 points per game and putting up close to 10 boards in that timespan, helped by the fact that the Lakers were able to move him to center.

He's been so successful there that Frank Vogel has even suggested that he would start there even when Anthony Davis is healthy. He has also been so good that James is right back in the thick of the league MVP conversation. The last time he took home MVP honors in a season was way back in 2013 playing with the Heat.

The latest MVP projections have James at number two, just behind Denver's Nikola Jokic. The Joker is putting up less points per game but is rebounding like he has never before in his career. He and James are both dishing out close to 7 assists per game, but the Lakers moving him to center might be enough to get him over the top.

It's going to be a very close race, and a lot will come down to how the Lakers end up finishing the year. The top 5 players in the projections should all have a real shot at an MVP this year, and it's going to be a very fun race to watch.