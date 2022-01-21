Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Officially Leads All Players in All-Star Voting
The Lakers forward passed Steph Curry and Kevin Durant in the last round of fan voting.

There’s a lot of uncertainly surrounding the Lakers these days. There is however one certainly - LeBron James will make his 18th All-Star team. LeBron leads all players after the third round of fan voting with over 6.8M votes.

This season, LeBron has the fourth highest scoring average of his storied career (28.8). Since Anthony Davis went out with a knee injury on December 17th, LeBron leads all players in points per game (34.2).

LeBron is second in field goal percentage (55.5%) among the top ten scorers in the NBA during that period. LeBron has also scored at least 25 points in 15 consecutive games.

Not bad for a 37-year-old who many believe is on the decline.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers are of course LeBron’s hometown team and also the franchise that drafted him first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School. LeBron won a championship with the Cavaliers back in 2016 after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Odds are, LeBron will put on a show for the hometown fans. 

The NBA’s 71st All-Star Game will be played on February 20th. All-Star Game voting ends Saturday, January 22nd. 

