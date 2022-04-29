Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul's Suns Ousting the Pelicans

Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul's Suns Ousting the Pelicans

LeBron James congratulated Chris Paul via Twitter for the guard leading the way in the Suns series win over the Pelicans.

LeBron James congratulated Chris Paul via Twitter for the guard leading the way in the Suns series win over the Pelicans.

LeBron James and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs for the second time in four years. Rather than playing in the postseason, LeBron has taken to tweeting about the games and results. Especially when a member of the infamous banana boat crew plays out of his mind.

After Chris Paul went a perfect 14-for-14 from the field on Thursday night in the Suns series-clinching 115-109 win over the Pelicans, LeBron congratulated Paul.

It wasn't the first time LeBorn has recently given Paul props.

Like the elderly uncle commentating a family game of football on Thanksgiving from the sidelines, LeBron has been active in voicing his reactions throughout the NBA playoffs. He'll even analyze the analysts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the Grizzlies Ja Morant hit the game-winner in Game 5, LeBron couldn't help himself.

Apparently LeBron takes the Twitter account very seriously.

By those standards, this would be considered a long form tweet for James.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II got a similar treatment after draining a three-pointer with just over a minute to go in fourth quarter to give Golden State a five point lead in Game 5 versus the Denver Nuggets.

His most viral take came during the play-in games when James called Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue the best coach in the game after Lue's squad built a double-digit lead in the second half against the Pelicans. As soon as LeBron sent the tweet, the Clippers imploded and lost the game.

Even while he's on vacation, LeBron is still keeping a close eye on the NBA playoffs. As the playoff intensify, James is sure to continue to provide NBA Twitter with his perspective on the games, players, coaches, analysts, and everything in between. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17733714_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Serves As An Inspiration for DeMar DeRozan

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_13040614_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Cut Ties with Longtime Director of Sports Performance

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18061499_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Opts to Keep Three Young Bench Players

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sends Another Message to LA Via Social Media

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18047991_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Front Office Blaming LeBron & Klutch Sports for Disastrous Season

By Eric EulauApr 28, 2022
USATSI_15312695_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: The LA Trade Asset Nobody Is Talking About

By Eric EulauApr 28, 2022
USATSI_16382353_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Interested' in Hiring Mark Jackson as Head Coach

By Eric EulauApr 27, 2022
USATSI_8277923_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Caron Butler Recalls An Epic Kobe Bryant Moment

By Eric EulauApr 27, 2022