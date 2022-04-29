Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul's Suns Ousting the Pelicans

LeBron James and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs for the second time in four years. Rather than playing in the postseason, LeBron has taken to tweeting about the games and results. Especially when a member of the infamous banana boat crew plays out of his mind.

After Chris Paul went a perfect 14-for-14 from the field on Thursday night in the Suns series-clinching 115-109 win over the Pelicans, LeBron congratulated Paul.

It wasn't the first time LeBorn has recently given Paul props.

Like the elderly uncle commentating a family game of football on Thanksgiving from the sidelines, LeBron has been active in voicing his reactions throughout the NBA playoffs. He'll even analyze the analysts.

After the Grizzlies Ja Morant hit the game-winner in Game 5, LeBron couldn't help himself.

Apparently LeBron takes the Twitter account very seriously.

By those standards, this would be considered a long form tweet for James.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II got a similar treatment after draining a three-pointer with just over a minute to go in fourth quarter to give Golden State a five point lead in Game 5 versus the Denver Nuggets.

His most viral take came during the play-in games when James called Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue the best coach in the game after Lue's squad built a double-digit lead in the second half against the Pelicans. As soon as LeBron sent the tweet, the Clippers imploded and lost the game.

Even while he's on vacation, LeBron is still keeping a close eye on the NBA playoffs. As the playoff intensify, James is sure to continue to provide NBA Twitter with his perspective on the games, players, coaches, analysts, and everything in between.