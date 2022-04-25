Lakers: Watch LeBron James Dance and Enjoy His Vacation

For the second time in four years, LeBron James and the Lakers did not qualify for the NBA playoffs. Lakers fans were hoping to see their team make a deep playoff run. LeBron was hoping to win his second championship in LA and not be on vacation come late April.

It does appear though that LeBron is making the most of it. In a video posted by The Shade Room, a seemingly jubilant James is shown dancing, at a beachfront location, drink in hand, to Pharrell William's song "Gust of Wind".

Along with the rest of the NBA universe, LeBron has been keeping a close eye on the playoffs. The superstar has frequently posted on social media during games. His posts have included, but have not been limited to, calling his former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue the "best" coach in the league and making an impassioned promise to Lakers fans.

LeBron's absence from the playoffs has generated plenty of jokes from NBA twitter and Charles Barkley (of course). During an episode TNT's Inside the NBA, Barkley repeatedly asked LeBron to join the show as a studio analyst during the playoffs.

Inevitably, some fans will use the video of a vacationing LeBron as evidence that James doesn't have the same drive or passion for winning championships in the coming days.

Buckle up for the "he should be in the gym" cat calls amidst the ensuing avalanche of nonsense.

Everyone, even LeBron, needs a vacation.