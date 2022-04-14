Lakers: LeBron James Reiterates His Main Goal With LA Moving Forward

The time for end of year reflection for LeBron and the Lakers came much sooner than they would have liked. LA missed the playoffs entirely, even the play-in tournament, en route to a 49-loss season.

One of the few highlights of the season was watching a 37-year-old LeBron put on a scoring display on a nightly basis. James finished the year averaging 30.3 points per contest, trailing only Joel Embiid in the chase for the scoring title. Granted, LeBron wouldn't have qualified for the title since he fell two games short of the 58 games played requirement.

However, there's an even bigger accolade waiting for LeBron. He's just 1,326 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

During his exit interview this week, LeBron stated that winning a second championship with the Lakers, not achieving personal accomplishments, is his goal moving forward.

“I came here to win a championship. I want to win more. I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. But I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same.”

LeBron also discussed how much longer he'll keep playing and reinforced how much he enjoys having his family in the city he plays in.

"And how long I can play at this level? I mean, it’s up to my health. It’s up to my spirit. It’s up to my motivation. The great thing for me is I get an opportunity now to be around my boys and watch those guys through the AAU tournaments and their summer ball."

It's been well documented that another goal of LeBron's is one day playing with his son Bronny.

As far as winning another championship with the Lakers, most of that responsibility will fall on general manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis.