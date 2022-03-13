Lakers: Analyst Blames 2 Losses on LeBron James' 56 Point Game

The Lakers had a little bit of a rollercoaster week of games. Starting with Saturday, they took down the Golden State Warriors behind LeBron James' 56 point performance. They followed that up with two losses in Texas, one of which was missed by LeBron resting his knee.

But at least one NBA analyst is finding a way to blame LBJ for those losses against the Rockets and Spurs. Emmanuel Acho spoke recently about those two losses, saying that Bron pushing it too hard on Saturday was the issue.

"LeBron James went all out this past weekend not realizing you got two games that are more important than the game you just dropped 56 points in. So LeBron James ultimately let one win cost him two games and I gotta impart blame on LeBron James because while he wowed the crowd and thank you, LeBron James, for it because at the end of the day if I was in Crypto Arena, put up 56 points against Steph Curry, do that entertain me, me, me, I, I, I, mine, mine, mine. But if you’re LeBron James, you got to be calculated. You gotta treat the rest of the regular season like a 7 game playoff series.”

It's an odd argument to make, especially given how much LeBron has had to carry the Lakers this year. His scoring 56 points against the Warriors has nothing to do with his inability to get the team going in Texas,

He's 37 years old, and he's still shouldering the burden during the season for the Lakers. But saying that him scoring too many points on any given night is hurting the team is just ridiculous.