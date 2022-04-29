Lakers: LeBron James Serves As An Inspiration for DeMar DeRozan

Even in his age 37 season, LeBron James was still one of the best offensive players in the league. This past season, James posted his second highest scoring average of his illustrious 19-year NBA career (30.3 PPG). He posted his career high as a 21-year-old (31.4), 16 years ago.

James' ability to still perform at a high level this late in his career has been noticed by his peers time and time again. The Bulls DeMar DeRozan was the latest player to comment on James' super-human career arc.

32-year-old DeRozan had this to say when asked about his future with the Bulls as the young team's elder statesman (quote via Chicago Tribune's Julia Pole).

“If LeBron’s still doing what he’s doing, I’ve got hope.”

The former USC Trojan is coming off arguably his best season ever as a pro. DeRozan was even in the MVP conversation for extended stretches this season. The two-time All-NBA player finished fifth in scoring (27.9 PPG) and, barring voter insanity, will be named to an All-NBA team for the third time in his career.

DeRozan scored at least 30 points in 10 straight games at one point this season, just one short of the Bulls franchise record held by one Michael Jordan.

His incredible season left Lakers fans living in hypotheticals after Magic Johnson claimed that DeRozan was willing to sign with LA on a discount prior to this season.

Instead, DeRozan landed on the Bulls and helped the team to the playoffs as James and the Lakers watched from their respective couches.