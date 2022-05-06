Lakers: LeBron James Slams Voters Over Giving Grizzlies Ja Morant Major Award

For Lakers fans that aren't aware, LeBron James has been keeping his thumbs busy throughout the NBA playoffs. James has been tweeting more than usual as he watches the basketball postseason from wherever he's vacationing from.

He hasn't limited his commentary just to playoff results either.

On Wednesday, LeBron voiced his displeasure with NBA award voters handing Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant the most improved player award. He even went so far as to call them "dweebs".

LeBron is of the opinion that Morant's statistical leap compared to last year doesn't outweigh the fact that he was already a NBA star. In other words, Morant didn't level up this year, voters just starting taking notice of the star guard and his second-seeded Grizzlies.

James isn't alone in his opinion. The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo, who both vote on season awards, including All-NBA teams, both said they weren't in favor of giving an already established player like Morant the most improved player award.

To their collective points, Morant 27.4 points per game mark stands as the highest average ever for a player who has won the award since the league began handing it out in 1986. Hinting at the fact that Morant was already a fine player.

Prior winners, like former Lakers Julius Randle (2021) and Brandon Ingram (2020), went from noteworthy players to stars on their way to winning the award. Some would argue that Morant, the 2020 rookie of the year, did not make a massive leap.

He was just finally noticed by NBA voters thanks to his never-ending highlight reel and the overall success of his small market team.

It's an intriguing take from the Lakers superstar who always keeps a close eye on the rest of the league, even when his season ends in early April.