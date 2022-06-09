Lakers: LeBron James States Which NBA Team He Wants to Own One Day

LeBron James has it all. Four NBA championships, four MVP trophies, and 18 selections All-NBA selections. Just for good measure, LeBron became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire last week. Assuming he's (mostly) healthy next season, he will also become the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

The NBA superstar has done it all in his career, but there's still one thing, in addition to another shot at a championship, that's on his mind. Owning a NBA franchise one day.

In an episode of his show, Uninterrupted, that will air on the show's YouTube channel on Friday at 9AM PST, LeBron firmly expressed his desire to one day own a NBA team.

"I want to own a team. I want to buy a team, for sure. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas."

The idea of a NBA team in Vegas, which would have never happened 20 years ago, has increasingly become a real possibility. In an article by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the writer outlined NBA commissioner Adam Silver's thoughts on an expansion team in Las Vegas.

“It’s on a list at the point that we do turn to expansion, which isn’t right now, but at some point, no doubt Vegas will be on the list.”

Vegas, along with Seattle, appear to be the two cities that the NBA is looking long and hard at once it decides to expand. Having LeBron James join Michael Jordan as NBA players to own majority stakes in NBA teams would be a feather in the NBA's cap.

A testament that the league can build superstars who can leverage their platform for much more than massive contracts, lucrative shoe deals, and coveted sponsorships with global corporations.

Thanks to LeBron's business empire, he certainly has the capital to make a serious bid for to own an expansion team, now, he just needs the opportunity.