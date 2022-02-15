Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James' Super Bowl Commercial Shocks the Internet

Lakers: LeBron James' Super Bowl Commercial Shocks the Internet

Out of every commercial to play during the Super Bowl on Sunday, the one featuring LeBron James has to be the most talked about.

Out of every commercial to play during the Super Bowl on Sunday, the one featuring LeBron James has to be the most talked about.

The Super Bowl is a great time to sit back, eat a lot of food, and watch some crazy commercials. Especially for those fans that might not be all that into football. But for the city of Los Angeles, Sunday was a great day. 

The Rams took home a championship and LeBron James appeared in one of the commercials. For those Rams and Lakers fans out there, it was probably a pretty exciting thing to see. 

But for any fan of basketball, seeing a current LeBron talking to his High School self was just flat-out wild. The Crypto.com commercial showed the two versions of LeBron talking about the future and what it held for him. 

Read More

The commercial ends with young LeBron asking if the hype was too much. For those that can remember way back to right before James came into the league, there was so much hype around him. Flashforward to 2022, and he has established himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball. 

There were a lot of really good commercials during this Super Bowl. But as a Lakers fan, this one has got to be one of the best. And it comes the day after Bron passed Kareem for the all-time scoring list. 

lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: LeBron James' Super Bowl Commercial Shocks the Internet

1 minute ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Wants a Parade With the Dodgers And Rams

1 hour ago
USATSI_15118080
News

Lakers: Matthew Stafford Joins Anthony Davis & Mookie Betts in Exclusive Club

3 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Did Not Want to Take Long-Term Contracts At the Trade Deadline

5 hours ago
USATSI_17445317
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Jabs at Russell Westbrook on Twitter

9 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers Feeling More Connected Than Ever Following Loss to Golden State

Feb 13, 2022
Goran Dragic
News

Lakers Expected to Be Heavily In On Goran Dragic Once He is Bought Out

Feb 13, 2022
reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Reminded Everyone What a Weapon He Can Be For Los Angeles

Feb 13, 2022