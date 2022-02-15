Lakers: LeBron James' Super Bowl Commercial Shocks the Internet

The Super Bowl is a great time to sit back, eat a lot of food, and watch some crazy commercials. Especially for those fans that might not be all that into football. But for the city of Los Angeles, Sunday was a great day.

The Rams took home a championship and LeBron James appeared in one of the commercials. For those Rams and Lakers fans out there, it was probably a pretty exciting thing to see.

But for any fan of basketball, seeing a current LeBron talking to his High School self was just flat-out wild. The Crypto.com commercial showed the two versions of LeBron talking about the future and what it held for him.

The commercial ends with young LeBron asking if the hype was too much. For those that can remember way back to right before James came into the league, there was so much hype around him. Flashforward to 2022, and he has established himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.

There were a lot of really good commercials during this Super Bowl. But as a Lakers fan, this one has got to be one of the best. And it comes the day after Bron passed Kareem for the all-time scoring list.