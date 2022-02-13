Lakers Feeling More Connected Than Ever Following Loss to Golden State

The Lakers just barely came up short against the Warriors on Saturday night. In a game that many predicted to be a blowout in favor of Golden State, Los Angeles battled through and came very close to handing them just their 16th loss of the season.

Despite being down by as many as 15 at one point, the Lakers battled back and took a big lead in the 4th quarter. Klay Thompson found a new gear from deep, and Los Angeles couldn't stop the Warriors from draining shots. It was close, but not close enough.

After the game, LeBron James spoke about how close they came and what it meant for the team. In his own words, he feels like the Lakers are finally starting to come together as a unit.

"The result was different than what we'd like, but that was as connected as we've been in quite a while."

Bron did what he could to get the Lakers in front, tallying 26 points and 15 rebounds with 8 assists. But he did miss a crucial free throw in the final seconds after being fouled by Steph Curry at the three-point line.

But the good news is that the Lakers looked MUCH better than they have over the course of the season. They turned the ball over just 9 times and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc.

They also got huge performances from role players like Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker. If they can find a way to get things locked in, they certainly have the talent to make a run.

It's just a matter of if they can do it.