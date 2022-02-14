Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Wants a Parade With the Dodgers And Rams
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Rams

Lakers: LeBron James Wants a Parade With the Dodgers And Rams

The city of Los Angeles has taken home a handful of titles over the last few years, and LeBron James wants everyone to be able to celebrate.

The city of Los Angeles has taken home a handful of titles over the last few years, and LeBron James wants everyone to be able to celebrate.

The Lakers never got to celebrate their 2020 title with the fans of Los Angeles. With the ongoing pandemic and inability to safely organize an event, there really was no celebration. They came home as champions with their rings and trophy, and all they got was the banner-raising ceremony. Aside from that, there wasn't much. 

But after the Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday, fans in Los Angeles started talking about parades again. Because much like the Lakers, the Dodgers did not get a parade to celebrate their 2020 World Series win. That's two titles won in the span of a few months that were never properly celebrated.

LeBron James took to Twitter on Monday morning to advocate for one huge party in honor of the 3 teams. The Lakers star also wants it to end with a live concert, which is fitting given the incredible halftime performance on Sunday, 

Read More

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!!

The good news is that the Rams are going to get their own parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles. So there would not be some weird sense of the Dodgers and Lakers taking over their celebration

It would be a great way to congratulate all 3 teams, especially since the Lakers and Dodgers didn't get much. Would you like to see a parade for the 3 championship teams at some point?

