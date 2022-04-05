Lakers: LeBron James Will Not Play Tonight In Phoenix

Just four games remain on the Lakers regular season schedule and at least one of them will be played without LeBron James. The LA Times' Broderick Turner was one of the first to report that LeBron will not be playing in the Lakers road game against the potent Phoenix Suns.

LeBron has been dealing with a sprained left ankle that he suffered on March 27th against the Pelicans. He's missed three of the Lakers last four contests since the injury, but did play in LA's must-win game against the Pelicans this past Friday. LeBron poured in 38 points in 40 minutes.

Although the Lakers are effectively out of the playoff picture, James still has plenty of motivation to get back on the court.

He needs to appear in at least two of the Lakers final three games to qualify for the NBA scoring title.