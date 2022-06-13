Skip to main content
Lakers: Legendary LA Rapper Thinks Darvin Ham is a 'Great Hire'

Ice Cub sounds like he's in favor of the Lakers decision to hire Darvin Ham.

Older Lakers fans aren't strangers to coaches not working out. After all, note very coach can be Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, or Bill Sharman. Hiring a rookie head coach in Darvin Ham is a bit of a gamble, but it appears to be a calculated one that fans are generally excited about. That includes LA icon Ice Cube.

In a recent appearance on ESPN, Ice Cube expressed his approval of the Ham hire.

"It’s a breath of fresh air to have him come through the door. Seems like the players will be able to relate to him and it’s all about if the players will play for him. Only the players know that. ...it's a great hire so let's see if it all works out."

His comments echo what a lot of experts have mentioned this past week - Westbrook, LeBron, and AD have to buy into what Ham's selling to make the partnership work. 

Stephen A. Smith, who's stirs the pot for a living, then asked Ice Cube if he's worried that the Clippers will once again be a better team than the Lakers this coming season.

"We’re never worried about the Strippers. They’re going to do what they’re going to do. They’re going to be what they’re going to be which is JV [junior varsity]. That’s just it. We’ve heard them singing that they’re going to climb the mountain in LA for many, many years and it’s never happened so I don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. Shout out to Kawhi though."

