The Lakers have reportedly hired Bucks assistant Darvin Ham Jr. as their next coach, and Los Angeles’s best player approves. LeBron James took to twitter to share his excitement about the addition.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!”

Ham will be James’s third head coaching five years with the Lakers, after three years with Frank Vogel and one year with Luke Walton. In total, James will have played for nine head coaches since entering the league in 2003 when Ham coaches his first game next season.

James is entering the final year of his deal in 2022, and he publicly committed to the team early this year despite the team failing to make the playoffs. The Lakers star was reportedly also interested in Mark Jackson as a head coach candidate, but he seems to be happy with the team’s choice anyway.

Ham’s first order of business will probably be getting to know James, and that should be easy with James already on board.

More NBA Coverage: