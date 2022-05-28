Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

LeBron James Reacts to Lakers Reportedly Hiring Darvin Ham As Coach

The Lakers have reportedly hired Bucks assistant Darvin Ham Jr. as their next coach, and Los Angeles’s best player approves. LeBron James took to twitter to share his excitement about the addition.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!”

Ham will be James’s third head coaching five years with the Lakers, after three years with Frank Vogel and one year with Luke Walton. In total, James will have played for nine head coaches since entering the league in 2003 when Ham coaches his first game next season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

James is entering the final year of his deal in 2022, and he publicly committed to the team early this year despite the team failing to make the playoffs. The Lakers star was reportedly also interested in Mark Jackson as a head coach candidate, but he seems to be happy with the team’s choice anyway.

Ham’s first order of business will probably be getting to know James, and that should be easy with James already on board.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
NBA

Report: Lakers Hire Darvin Ham As Next Coach

The 48-year-old is a former Los Angeles assistant, and has been with the Bucks since the 2018 season.

By Mike McDaniel
A ball boy holds a tennis ball at Wimbledon.
Tennis

‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ Dropped From Wimbledon Champion Honor Board

Women’s Wimbledon champions will now be listed the same way men’s champions are.

By Associated Press
Tyler Herro warms up before a game.
NBA

Heat Announces Tyler Herro Will Miss Game 6 vs. Celtics

The Miami guard has missed the last two games with a groin injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Green Responds to Cowherd’s Warriors Prediction From 2021

Cowherd previously stated that Steph Curry would never appear in another NBA Finals as a member of Golden State.

By Wilton Jackson
carlos-martinez-elbow-injury-st-louis-cardinals-playoffs.jpg
MLB

Free Agent Carlos Martinez Dealt 80-Game Suspension for PEDs

The 30-year-old Martinez was recently released from his minor-league deal with the Red Sox.

By Mike McDaniel
North Carolina women's lacrosse celebrates a win.
College

UNC Women's Lacrosse Pulls Off Comeback to Head to NCAA Finals

The Tar Heels scored eight straight goals to knock off Northwestern in the Final Four.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) walks on the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Play
MLB

Giants Manager Kapler Says He Won’t Come Out for National Anthem

In the wake of the Texas school shooting, Kapler said he won’t participate in the National Anthem until he feels better about the direction of the country.

By Mike McDaniel
Drew Brees speaks to a Saints crowd.
Extra Mustard

Two Former NFL Players Blast Drew Brees After His Stint With NBC

The former Saints quarterback isn't expected to return to NBC in 2022.

By Daniel Chavkin