Lakers Make A Statement With Huge Win Over the Utah Jazz

With how poorly things have gone for the Lakers over the last week, the task of facing off against the Jazz seemed daunting. Utah came in with a 29-14 record and held the number 4 spot in the Western Conference. It was looking bleak heading into Monday night in Los Angeles.

But instead of another disappointing loss, the Lakers came out swinging. Their defense held the Jazz to just 46 points in the first half and their offense showed up just enough to carry them.

The Lakers got production all over their lineup, with 44 points coming off of the bench. Russell Westbrook even got out of his slump slightly, scoring 15 points and actually showing some aggression at the rim.

I just wanted to bring some energy...it's nothing but energy and that's what I continue to bring to be successful. -Stanley Johnson

LeBron James did the thing that he always does and put up 25 points of his own. He also went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and dished out 7 assists. In a surprising turn, Stanely Johnson really showed out on the first day of his newest 10-day contract.

Johnson scored 15 points, erupting for 11 of those points in the 4th quarter. He also tallied 5 rebounds and continued to play the aggressive defense that the Lakers have loved so much out of him.

Up next, the Lakers will welcome the Pacers into town on Wednesday night. Indiana comes into Los Angeles struggling greatly, totaling a 15-29 record and near the bottom of the league in the standings.