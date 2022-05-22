Skip to main content
Lakers: Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Nears Impressive LeBron James Record

Lakers: Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Nears Impressive LeBron James Record

Luka Doncic is close to matching an impressive LeBron James record.

Luka Doncic is close to matching an impressive LeBron James record.

LeBron James' name is inked all over the NBA record books. Although he's approaching Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, he's already set plenty of records. Including, an impressive playoff record.

A young LeBron James logged a record eight 40-point playoff games before age 25 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. But one young superstar is within striking distance of passing LeBron as the best young scorer in playoff history.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic needs two more 40-point games to surpass LeBron this postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of course, this isn't Luka's only opportunity. As ESPN Stats & Info notes, Luka, who's birthday is in February, could also pass LeBron next playoffs (provided that Dallas makes it to the postseason).

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

lebron james
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Indicates LeBron James' Preferred Head Coaching Candidate

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_14071502_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Recently Met with Nets GM Sean Marks

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_13040613_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jeanie Buss To Get Involved In Final Round of Head Coach Interviews

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_11110613_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Robert Horry Responds on Whether 2001 LA Team Would Beat 2017 Warriors

By Eric EulauMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17458747_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Has Made Quite the Impression on LA Front Office

By Eric EulauMay 20, 2022
USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Finalists for LA Head Coaching Job Revealed

By Eric EulauMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17909750_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Tries to Recruit LeBron James to Timberwolves on ESPN

By Eric EulauMay 20, 2022
USATSI_7928391_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Lists the Best Shooters He's Ever Played With

By Staff WriterMay 20, 2022