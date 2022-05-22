Lakers: Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Nears Impressive LeBron James Record

LeBron James' name is inked all over the NBA record books. Although he's approaching Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, he's already set plenty of records. Including, an impressive playoff record.

A young LeBron James logged a record eight 40-point playoff games before age 25 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. But one young superstar is within striking distance of passing LeBron as the best young scorer in playoff history.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic needs two more 40-point games to surpass LeBron this postseason.

Of course, this isn't Luka's only opportunity. As ESPN Stats & Info notes, Luka, who's birthday is in February, could also pass LeBron next playoffs (provided that Dallas makes it to the postseason).