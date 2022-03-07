Lakers: Memorabilia From Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game Sells For $277K

The 81 point game from Kobe Bryant is widely considered one of the greatest scoring performances of all time. And in some cases, the argument can be made that it is one of the greatest sports performances of all time. Lakers fans would certainly make that argument.

But when Kobe showed up to face the Raptors back in 2006, history was made. He dropped 81 points en route to a Lakers win and sunk 28 of his 46 shot attempts in the process. He also added in 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in the process.

This week, a shooting shirt worn by Kobe before the 81-point game sold at auction. It netted $277,200 at auction on Sunday, according to Sotheby's. Bryant reportedly wore that shooting shirt 6 other times in his Lakers career.

The shoes worn in that game were sent to the National Basketball Hall of Fame, and the jersey worn belongs to the Bryant family. So this might be the only piece of memorabilia to ever be sold from Kobe's 81-point game.

"After collecting Kobe Bryant memorabilia throughout many years, I am thrilled and honored to add this very special artifact from one of the most significant games in NBA history to my collection." -David Kohler

A pretty cool piece of memorabilia that any Lakers fan would love to have. Stuff like this from his career will always carry a lot of value, and we're starting to see more sales of these items in the years following his tragic passing.

Rest easy Bean, we miss you.