Lakers: This Kobe Bryant Story From Chandler Parsons is Phenomenal

This story tells you everything that you need to know about the kind of player that Kobe Bryant was.

No matter what player you talk to in the NBA, they will have a Kobe Bryant story for you. The ones that were lucky enough to play alongside the Lakers legend often tell these stories on podcasts and on various radio platforms. But this one from Chandler Parsons is a great reminder of the kind of person that he was. 

This was back in the 2011-12 season when Parsons was playing in his rookie season with the Rockets. With Houston visiting Staples Center, Parsons drew the assignment of guarding Kobe, It went about as well as you might expect for a rookie guarding the Black Mamba. 

But the story to come out of it was phenomenal. Parsons spoke about it on the All The Smoke podcast, and it involved Kobe talking to him on the court during the game. Knowing the mind-magician that Kobe was, Parsons was initially hesitant. 

But it resulted in Bryant setting up a large dinner in Los Angeles for Parsons and his teammates. And when the bill came to the rookie to pay for dinner, there was a really nice surprise waiting for him.

"I open the bill, and it's like $22,000 and now at this point, I'm like sick. I'm physically like no, I can't do this the card is going to bounce. So she looks at me and hands me a pen and says 'sign for Mr. Bryant'."

Parsons went on to say that he recorded a video of himself signing the receipt for Kobe. And why not? What a cool moment for a rookie just out of Florida. But that's just the kind of player and person that Kobe was

