Skip to main content
Lakers: Metta World Peace Launches New NFT Along With Shoe

Lakers: Metta World Peace Launches New NFT Along With Shoe

Metta is the latest athlete to dip into the NFT market, but his version comes with a little added benefit.

Metta is the latest athlete to dip into the NFT market, but his version comes with a little added benefit.

When Metta was with the Lakers, he was an absolute problem for opposing teams. His mental and physical toughness were unparalleled n the court, and that led to plenty of success in Los Angeles. 

But Metta has been out of the NBA for a while, with his final game being played with the Lakers during the 2016-17 season. But that doesn't mean he's not going to keep up that business mindset, and he still gets to launch shoes. 

His latest drop will come with a bit of a twist. In partnership with Blank Soles, Metta will be releasing an NFT. Blank Soles describes the NFT launch that features a Panda on their website. 

Read More

Blanksoles is LAUNCHING our first DESIGNSOLES in partnership with Metta world peace, NBA Champion and legend. the shoe is inspired by the panda, metta’s spirit animal.

Metta also added his own commentary about the launch this week, clearly excited about the new opportunity. 

"We have the NFT with the sneaker that comes with it. ...Really executed about it, being out of the NBA for years and still being able to launch shoes. As you know, I've launched multiple pairs of shoes throughout my career having the entrepreneurial mindset."

And one added benefit to all of this? We get to sit down with Metta World Peace and Blank Soles this week to further discuss the launch. So be sure to keep an eye out for that over the weekend!

Head to BlankSoles.com or visit their Twitter page to learn more about the drop. 

metta-world-peace
News

Lakers: Metta World Peace Launches New NFT Along With Shoe

By Brook Smith
38 seconds ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Kobe Bryant Reportedly Had a Deal to Join TNT as a Basketball Analyst

By Brook Smith
1 hour ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Colin Cowherd Suggests Wild Trade Involving LeBron James and Miami Heat

By Brook Smith
4 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers: It Sounds Like Russell Westbrook Wants Out of Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
7 hours ago
USATSI_17785020
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Outlines the Russell Westbrook Trade LA Must Make This Summer

By Eric Eulau
Mar 1, 2022
Sekou Doumbouya
News

Lakers Plan to Waive Sekou Doumbouya After Signing Wenyen Gabriel

By Brook Smith
Mar 1, 2022
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James on the Moment He Became the Greatest in Basketball History

By Brook Smith
Mar 1, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Shaq Issues Stark Warning to Los Angeles About Trading LeBron James

By Brook Smith
Mar 1, 2022