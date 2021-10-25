    • October 25, 2021
    Lakers: Must Reads from the Past Week

    Another update on necessary reading from opening week for the Lakers.
    Opening week is drawing to a close, and the Lakers still look like they are playing themselves into shape chemistry-wise. Several notable reads came up that center around the Lakers.

    NBA Releases Best 75 Players

    To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, the league released 75 players cultivated by current/former players, coaches, team executives, WNBA greats, and sportswriters. The Lakers had 18 players on the list, including Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony who are currently on the team.

    Avery Bradley Talks Why Missed the NBA Bubble

    Avery Bradley was claimed by the Lakers earlier this week, after being waived by the Golden State Warriors. The Athletic’s Bill Oram recently talked with Bradley about the past two years. For the first time, Bradley opened up about the reason why he decided not to enter the bubble with the Lakers.

    Details on Vanessa Bryant’s Civil Case Against LA County

    Recently, a 50-page deposition was made public, and the New York Times came out with more vivid details in terms of why Bryant filed a lawsuit against the county and some of their agencies. The piece adds more color as to what transpired immediately after the helicopter crash, and Vanessa talks about how the deputies mishandled the entire situation. 

