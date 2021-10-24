Lakers: More Details from Vanessa Bryant’s Deposition of Civil Case Against LA County

The battle between Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Kobe Bryant, and LA County is still ongoing. The New York Times dropped a piece that provided more clarity of what transpired immediately after the helicopter crash of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna.

A family assistant visited Vanessa’s house around 11:30 AM to deliver the news about the crash. At first, Vanessa didn’t think much of it, as she thought Kobe and her daughter survived. It was not until she could not reach Kobe on the phone and seeing ‘RIP Kobe’ messages on her phone did she realize what was really going on.

Vanessa immediately visited the Malibu sheriff’s station and that is where Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed the tragic events of what happened to Kobe and her daughter.

“And I said: ‘If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure that no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area,’” Bryant said during the deposition. “And he said: ‘I will.’ And I said: ‘No, I need you to get on the phone right now and I need you to make sure you secure the area.’” Villanueva, Bryant said, excused himself from the room. Bryant said that he reassured her the area had been secured when he returned. Bryant said that she exited the back of the office while a news conference was being conducted in the front of the office.

We all know what happened, as Villanueva failed to get his deputies to comply as some of them shared pictures of the crash site at a bar in a suburb of Los Angeles.

“The impact of the helicopter crash was so damaging, I just don’t understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement,” Bryant said.

The 50-page deposition goes into more details on other aspects of why Vanessa is suing the county and some of its agencies. The judge has already set October 29 and November 5 as dates to rule on certain motions of the case.