Lakers: NBA Expert Explains the Only Way LA Trades Russell Westbrook This Summer

The last couple months of the Russell Westbrook saga for Lakers fans has been quite the journey. Immediately after the Lakers regular season ended in disaster, plenty of fans were demanding that LA trade its most ill-fitting piece. There's still a sect of fans who believe that the Lakers should trade Westbrook, even if it costs draft one or both of the team's future first round picks, but reality has now set in. Russ isn't going anywhere, for now.

The Athletic's John Hollinger affirmed the small odds that LA trades Westbrook in an article on Monday, but did draw up one scenario in which the Lakers could offload the guard.

"I see little to no hope of trading Westbrook before the season starts, with one exception: If some prominent, heavily compensated player becomes so disgruntled with his situation that he starts pushing for the exits. In that case, a package of Westbrook’s expiring deal and unprotected firsts in 2027 and 2029 might be compelling."

In today's NBA, it's not hard to imagine a "heavily compensated player" becoming disillusioned with his current situation and demanding a trade. Last time we checked, Westbrook's old teammate James Harden has done it twice in two years.

However, Hollinger joined the many who think the more probable outcome for Westbrook is that he starts the season on the Lakers and is then aggressively shopped at the trade deadline.

Hollinger pushed back on the notion that the Lakers should burn draft picks to get rid of Westbrook, even at next season's trade deadline.

"That deal may not materialize at all, which would result in Westbrook being in L.A. all season. If so, taking their medicine with Westbrook’s expiring deal is better than giving up draft equity just to be rid of it, taking on ugly future money (i.e. Gordon Hayward or Tobias Harris) or using the stretch position and eating into what is a very good cap situation after this season."

More flexibility is coming for the Lakers, just not this summer.