Lakers: NBA Expert Explains Why Goran Dragic Won't Save LA

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Senior Advisor Kurt Ramis opted to keep the current roster intact at the NBA trade deadline. Now, the Lakers only opportunity to improve their struggling roster is in the buyout market.

The Los Angeles Lakers faithful are desperately hoping that acquiring a player via the buyout market can change their team’s fortunes. At the moment, Spurs guard Goran Dragic could end up being the best player available.

Bleacher Reports’ Eric Pincus believes Lakers fans have to temper their expectations. Pincus explained in an appearance on the FnA Podcast.

“Sometimes a buyout player can be very helpful. It’s rare when it takes a semi-contender and makes them a contender. It’s rare that great, great players are going to be bought out. Blake Griffin was an important player for the Nets last year, so it’s certainly feasible that they [the Lakers] can improve around the margins.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers will join the chase for Spurs guard Goran Dragic.

However, then Lakers will not be the only team vying for Dragic’s services. Woj also reported that the Clippers, Bucks, Bulls, and Nets will also be part of the “aggressive pursuit” for Dragic.

Dragic played in only five games for the Raptors this season. Dragic and Toronto mutually agreed to keep him sidelined until a trade could be consummated.

As Pincus points out, the Lakers have had some success in years past in the buyout market. Andre Drummond and Markieff Morris were both buyout players who produced for the Lakers down the stretch and in the playoffs.

A player like Dragic could help the Lakers, but it’s not going to turn their season around. Right now, the Lakers are a “semi-contender” at best. There likely isn’t a player out there to make them a contender.

As has been the case all year, the Lakers changing their fortunes this season comes down to the core of their roster simply playing better basketball.

The buyout market closes on March 1st.