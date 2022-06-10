Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Expert Reports Russell Westbrook 'Expected' to Pick Up Player Option

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Russell Westbrook will pick up his player option at the end of this month.

In a Lakers world full of ifs, one thing that was surely going to happen has been officially confirmed by the NBA preeminent basketball reporter. During Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Russell Westbrook will be picking up his player option at the end of June.   

"Russell Westbrook can opt into the final year of his contract at $47 million dollars, he's expected to do that at the end of the month."

It's not exactly a shock. A lucrative, multi-year deal isn't out there waiting for Russell Westbrook. At least this summer and at least not one that's going to pay him $47M next season. It would have been obscenely foolish to turn down a $47M player option.

With Russell Westbrook opting in, the Lakers will have to fill out the roster with veteran minimum contracts and the tax payer mid-level exception ($6.4M).

Barring a shocking contract extension, Westbrook will become a free agent next summer. 

