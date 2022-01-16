Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Experts Compare Russell Westbrook's Career Arc to Another Hall-of-Famer

Lakers: NBA Experts Compare Russell Westbrook's Career Arc to Another Hall-of-Famer

NBA insiders draw the comparison between Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson.

NBA insiders draw the comparison between Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson.

Russell Westbrook has been under the microscope during the Lakers tumultuous 2021 season. The Lakers acquired the former MVP this summer and for a variety of reasons, it just hasn’t clicked for Westbrook in LA.

Westbrook is a unique talent and surely headed to the Hall-of-Fame one day. Three NBA experts compared Westbrook’s career to another Hall-of-Famer on the “Hoop Collective” podcast.

ESPN’s Tim Botemps explained the similarities between the careers of Westbrook and Allen Iverson.

“I’ve long compared Westbrook’s career to Allen Iverson. Those guys have Hall-of-Fame careers built out of sheer will and determination to play the way they think they should play, and freakish athleticism.”

Westbrook famously averaged a triple-double for three consecutive seasons (2016-2019) as the focal point of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs every one one of those years despite Westbrook’s tremendous output.

Read More

Now, Iverson did accomplish something that Westbrook did not. Iverson pushed the 76ers to a Finals appearance as he compiled mind-boggling stats. But, the end of AI’s career wasn’t exactly a Hollywood ending.

Iverson had a nice run with the Nuggets after being traded to Denver mid-season in 2006. He struggled to adjust to a secondary role in his time with the Pistons, Grizzlies, and a reunion with the 76ers. After those stops, he played one final year of professional basketball in Turkey. 

Iverson’s NBA career ended in a whimper.

“Allen Iverson's career ended very abruptly…the point is, it ended quick. I'm not saying that part of it is the same. To the end, Iverson was never going to change and it just feel likes that's exactly the thing we're talking about Russ because this is how he became a Hall-of-Fame player”

Contrary to the points of Tim McMahon, Tim Botemps, and Brian Windhorst, Russ has publicly said he must be the Lakers star to adjust him game.

There are parallels between Westbrook and Iverson, but Russ still has a chance to write a different ending. 

USATSI_17495899
News

Lakers: NBA Experts Compare Russell Westbrook's Career Arc to Another Hall-of-Famer

1 minute ago
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers Optimistic That Anthony Davis Will Be Returning Soon

15 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers Focused On Controlling Nikola Jokic Tonight Against the Nuggets

16 hours ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Lists 3 Los Angeles Players in His Top 5 All-Time NBA List

17 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Passes Russell Westbrook in NBA 2K22 Ratings

18 hours ago
USATSI_17445500
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Gives LeBron GOAT Status

20 hours ago
pelinka
News

Lakers: How Los Angeles Could Land Myles Turner in a Trade

21 hours ago
USATSI_17495903 (1)
News

Lakers: LA Trading for Russell Westbrook "Made No Sense" Says NBA Insiders

23 hours ago