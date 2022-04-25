Lakers: NBA Insider Doubts that LeBron James Will Sign Extension with LA

Lebron James has made it very clear that his goal is to one day play with his son, Bronny James in the NBA. On the other hand, this could happen sooner than some may realize because Bronny James will officially be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024. Now, with that said, could LeBron James decide to no longer stay with LA?

August 4th is the first day that LeBron James can ask for an extension, but according to Jossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, he does not see that happening.

"My guess is he does not extend with the Lakers for a couple of reasons. One, he can sign it up until June 30, 2023. Two, he might want to keep the pressure on the Lakers organization after the season they just had. Three, he’s LeBron James. As long as he’s playing at this level next year, a max contract will be available to him."

A lot of questions are up in the air for the 34-year-old as next year will be his 20th season in the league. However, the main question is, what will he do?

LeBron James has been a phenomenon wherever he goes. Whether it is to the Miami Heat, back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, or to the Los Angeles Lakers, he wins championships. Now, in the 2021-22 season, the Lakers were not able to make the playoffs, but that is not at the fault of James. He still has plenty of options available to him, especially because of his status and abilities out on the court.

Then again, if James does decide to stay with LA longer, he could extend his contract to match Anthony Davis' contract, who committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season.

Time will tell if LeBron James wants to stay with the Lakers or move on to his next venture.