Lakers: NBA Insider Expects LA to Consider Juwan Howard for Head Coaching Vacancy

Frank Vogel's tenure with the Lakers came to an unceremonious end today. The Lakers now must begin to find a new head coach for next season.

A few names have already popped up in the last couple of weeks, including Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. On Monday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that current University of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has interest in becoming the new head coach of the Lakers.

"Over the next several weeks, expect several other candidates to emerge, including University of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who interviewed for the opening in 2019."

In addition to previously applying for the position, Howard also has some ties to general manager Rob Pelinka. Both Howard and Pelinka played at Michigan together.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus discussed the prospect of Howard leaving Michigan for the Lakers in an appearance on the FnA Podcast.

“There’s one other name to throw out, but I know that he’s got a couple kids in his program, but Juwan Howard who had, obviously, an incident in Michigan and then redeemed himself a little bit with a nice tournament run."

Jace Howard is a sophomore guard for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is finishing up his prep career and will be a freshman at Michigan this coming fall.

There's plenty more twists and turns remaining in the Lakers head coaching search. Names will continue to crop up as the playoffs creep along as well.

It sounds like Howard will at least be getting an interview if he so chooses.