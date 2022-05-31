Lakers: NBA Insider Says LA is 'Adamant' About Not Releasing Russell Westbrook

Now that the Lakers head coach situation has been settled, the talk has turned back to the future of Russell Westbrook. Once Westbrook picks up his player option, and yes, he's going to pick up his $47M (!) player option, the Lakers options are fairly limited if they want to send him elsewhere this summer.

One option that has been bandied about on NBA Twitter is LA releasing Westbrook. As in, eating the $47M he'll be owed, and cutting him.

According to Substack's Marc Stein, that's not an option the front office is currently considering.

"The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him. The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won't release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up."

Stein also noted the pressure on newly-minted head coach Darvin Ham to get the most out of Westbrook next season.

"Ham, however, instantly becomes the point man for Russ' reintegration with the team if the Lakers hold firm on those intentions for the next three-plus months. to everyone in purple and gold on the first day of training camp if Westbrook is still in the gym. Ham, however, instantly becomes the point man for Russ' reintegration with the team if the Lakers hold firm on those intentions for the next three-plus months."

Last season, Westbrook finished second in turnovers (295) and the fifth-worst true shooting percentage of his career (51.2%). In the 21 games where he, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James were available, the Lakers posted a 11-10 record.

Unless the Lakers can find a trade that doesn't involve any of their future first-round picks, which is highly unlikely, it looks like Westbrook could be starting the season on the Lakers.