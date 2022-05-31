Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Insider Says LA is 'Adamant' About Not Releasing Russell Westbrook

Lakers: NBA Insider Says LA is 'Adamant' About Not Releasing Russell Westbrook

Marc Stein of Substack reports that the Lakers have no plans of cutting Russell Westbrook loose and eating the final year of his contract.

Marc Stein of Substack reports that the Lakers have no plans of cutting Russell Westbrook loose and eating the final year of his contract.

Now that the Lakers head coach situation has been settled, the talk has turned back to the future of Russell Westbrook. Once Westbrook picks up his player option, and yes, he's going to pick up his $47M (!) player option, the Lakers options are fairly limited if they want to send him elsewhere this summer.

One option that has been bandied about on NBA Twitter is LA releasing Westbrook. As in, eating the $47M he'll be owed, and cutting him.

According to Substack's Marc Stein, that's not an option the front office is currently considering.

"The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him. The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won't release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stein also noted the pressure on newly-minted head coach Darvin Ham to get the most out of Westbrook next season.

"Ham, however, instantly becomes the point man for Russ' reintegration with the team if the Lakers hold firm on those intentions for the next three-plus months. to everyone in purple and gold on the first day of training camp if Westbrook is still in the gym. Ham, however, instantly becomes the point man for Russ' reintegration with the team if the Lakers hold firm on those intentions for the next three-plus months."

Last season, Westbrook finished second in turnovers (295) and the fifth-worst true shooting percentage of his career (51.2%). In the 21 games where he, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James were available, the Lakers posted a 11-10 record. 

Unless the Lakers can find a trade that doesn't involve any of their future first-round picks, which is highly unlikely, it looks like Westbrook could be starting the season on the Lakers.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17452831_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Logo Earns Top Marks Across the Board in Recent Fan Survey

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_18391715_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Makes Powerful Tribute to Kobe in Sunday's Game Seven

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Fans Ruthlessly Jeer LeBron James During Champions League Final

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_15513229_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Banking on Darvin Ham Fixing Russell Westbrook

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022
USATSI_10642093_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Bucks Superstar Gives Darvin Ham High Praise

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18131982
News

Lakers: Kyrie Irving Gives LeBron James a Big Compliment

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022
USATSI_17457754_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham's Already Overcome His Biggest Challenge Says LA Insider

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022