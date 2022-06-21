Lakers: NBA Lottery Pick Lists Russell Westbrook as One of His Role Models

The NBA Draft is almost here and many prospects are telling stories about what made them want to start playing basketball and what has helped them continue their journey as they are hopefully going to the NBA.

Well, one specific prospect has shared who inspired him to be the best when playing basketball. Jaden Ivey who played for the Purdue Boilermakers, apparently said that not only is he inspired by Ja Morant, but Russell Westbrook, according to Rylan Stiles, who covers the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although there have been mixed opinions about Westbrook, especially after this season, his legacy still holds strong. Russell Westbrook was able to make an impact wherever he went, whether it was to the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Washington Wizards. This last season Westbrook's faults may have shined through, but when he puts in the effort, he can dominate out on the court.

Along with Westbrook being a major influence on Ivey, so is Ja Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both point guards are extremely talented, but Ja Morant is much younger and has the energy that Ivey most likely sees in himself.

Just this last season, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, had 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Ivey was also shot 46% from the field. Now, he will be making his way to the NBA Draft and is a likely lottery pick.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for June 23 and now it is up to the teams to decide who they think will be a good fit.