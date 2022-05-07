Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Writer Claps Back at LeBron James for 'Elitist' Tweet

Joe Vardon had some words for LeBron James after the superstar called NBA voters "dweebs".

LeBron tweets and writers write. That's just the way it goes. Earlier this week, LeBron called out NBA voters for awarding Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant with most improved player.

Essentially, LeBron tried to bury voters and insinuated that some of the members of the voting body don't possess "real basketball brains". 

On Thursday, The Athletic's Joe Vardon, a senior NBA writer for the company, responded to LeBron.

"LeBron James is such an elitist."

Vardon didn't exactly appreciate LeBron's criteria for who should and shouldn't win the most improved player award nor his chiding of NBA award voters. The writer also took a swipe at the futility of LeBron's Lakers this past season in the process.

"I don’t know how this can be interpreted other than the NBA’s Most Improved Player award is for players who stunk until, all of a sudden, they didn’t. Which of course is absurd...I just laughed when I saw LeBron’s tweet. It reminded me of when he ripped the NBA Play-In Tournament, only to wind up in it with the Lakers last season. And of course, the Lakers couldn’t even get that far this year."

To be fair to James, he wasn't alone in his thought process. Several prominent award voters, including The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo, also stated that Morant probably shouldn't win the award.

Based on the last few weeks, that's probably not that last NBA fans will be hearing from LeBron or the last time the 18-time All-Star puts the media on blast. 

