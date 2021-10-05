Lakers News: 3 Lakers Ranked Among the Best Players in the NBA

Lakers basketball has finally returned after a 4 month hiatus this year. Los Angeles has retooled their roster in hopes of taking steps back towards glory once again. While they lost their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, there’s a lot of time before the regular season starts for the team to work out all the kinks.

However, it helps that the Lakers have some of the best players in the NBA. Notably Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook were all ranked within the league’s top 100, with James and Davis cracking the top 10.

Top 100 Ranks:

#2 LeBron James

#10 Anthony Davis

#38 Russell Westbrook

It will be interesting to see how Westbrook, who has averaged triple doubles every season, will fit into the team. James recently noted that the team wants him to play like himself, but will that be helpful? As for James, was he snubbed out of the top spot by Kevin Durant? While he is physically no longer the most capable player on the court, his brilliance on the court is what keeps him among the best in the league. He was playing like an MVP last year before sustaining an ankle injury that kept him out for a lengthy period of time. AD on the other hand will surely be the biggest key as the Lakers will need every ounce of talent that he has if they hope to reclaim their throne.

James and Westbrook did not play in the preseason opener and Davis only played in the first quarter before taking the rest of the night off. The Lakers will surely rest their top 3 players and keep them healthy for the regular season.