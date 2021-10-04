Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks About How it Feels to Play with LeBron James

During the offseason, the Lakers made a big statement when they acquired the NBA-All-Star, Russell Westbrook. Now, Westbrook will be on the court with his long-time friend, LeBron James.

In a recent article by Dave McMenamin, Westbrook spoke with ESPN and talked about how playing with star-athletes such as LeBron James has helped him prepare for the season.

"LeBron out of anybody else, he knows what it takes to win a championship." Westbrook told ESPN.

"My understanding of the commitment, understanding the sacrifices that we are both going to have to make, including myself and [Anthony Davis] as well for the betterment on the team, and finding ways to be able to win a championship. And that's the ultimate goal. So anything along the way ... we cannot get distracted, cannot get deterred from our ultimate goal."

Westbrook, who has been around the league for a long time, has had some very talented teammates. However, this time is different. Westbrook understands that the Lakers are going to have to make a lot of adjustments throughout the season. Not only that, but he is going to have to push himself to new lengths all season if they are in fact, going to make it to the NBA Finals. Westbrook continued and talked more about how LeBron James has made an impact on him.

"When you get a chance to play against one of the greatest players of all time and consistently, it helps my game," Westbrook said.

"It helps my preparation, makes me focus more on the things I need to focus on to get to a point where I can sit down and say, 'I've accomplished everything I can accomplish in this league and now I'm lucky enough to be able to play alongside him [LeBron].

Although, the goal for every team is to win the Championship, but does every team have what it takes? Last season, the Lakers made it to the playoffs but did not make it far. This year will be a big test to see if all these roster moves paid off.

Westbrook has done anything and everything he can to prove himself, so now he is just along for the ride.