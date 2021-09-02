Lakers News: Anthony Davis Did Not Like The Post Looks He Was Getting With Dennis Schröder Running Point

According to a recent report, Anthony Davis was displeased with the kind of post looks he was getting while Dennis Schröder was running the offense.

While many pundits and Laker fans were well aware of Anthony Davis' down year, the details to some of his lack of production may be coming all the more clear.

“Per an NBA source familiar with some of the Lakers’ struggles through the 2020-21 campaign, Davis felt some frustration that he wasn’t getting the kind of looks in the post with Dennis Schroder running the point compared to those he received with [Rajon] Rondo a year earlier,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Hard to put up monster numbers if you're preferred looks in the post aren't there. It's also hard to justify giving a monster contract (one that Schroder was looking for) to a point guard who doesn't do the number one thing a point is supposed to do: feed the big man. It is not the first time Laker fans have felt a lack of sympathy for Schroder.

Schröder, who famously turned down $84 million from the Lakers, ended up signing a one-year deal with the Celtics for 5.9 million. Talk about your free agency blunders.

There are also reports that Schröder had a year-long feud with Kyle Kuzma. So team chemistry with Schroder around didn't appear to be a fruitful partnership.

Anthony Davis put up "down year" numbers of 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. With elite penetration of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, plus a trusted old friend in back up point guard Rajon Rondo, Laker fans can expect AD's numbers to improve.