Lakers News: Anthony Davis Not A Guaranteed Hall Of Famer, According To One ESPN Commentator

When considering one of the revolutionary players of the NBA, Anthony Davis easily rises up near the top of the list. The only question mark about Davis' career so far belongs to his injury history and it's been enough to make people skeptical of his Hall of Fame career.

Over his career, Davis averages a double-double (24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds) but his defensive presence and his ability to dribble the ball and stretch the floor is what separates him from the rest. An all-time talent and truly showed the next generation of NBA basketball to only be personified by an NBA championship in 2020.

Yet, even with all this in mind, former NBA coach and now tv commentator Jeff Van Gundy is not convinced. With his colleague Mark Jackson right next to him asking questions of Davis, Van Gundy gave his thoughts on Davis' chances to make the Hall of Fame.

“Are you sure right now if he ended today, he’d be a Hall of Famer?” Van Gundy asked. “I’m not sure because of the injuries,” Van Gundy said. “He’s just…been unavailable so often. I think it’s hard to say that.”

It sounds compelling, but it's also unfair to assume he isn't Hall of Fame worthy. There are plenty of injury prone players who have arguably done less than Davis to make the Hall of Fame.

The talents alone should be reason for Davis to make it. With the trajectory of Davis' career and how it's gone so far, there's little doubt that fans will eventually hear Davis has a first ballot Hall of Fame candidate.