Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

The former Laker and former Clipper Montrezl Harrell never seemed to quite fit in on the Lakers in 2020-2021 season. A former Sixth Man of the Year for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell came to the Lakers looking to be the big bench piece and his numbers were certainly okay, they didn't match the career highs he had on the Clippers. It just never seemed to be a great fit. He was traded to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.

Over the weekend, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis got married and there was plenty of fun video from the festivities spread around social media.

It seems not all of the recent Lakers and former Lakers were invited to the nuptials. Harrell told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that well, Davis and him don't have that kind of friendship, apparently.

Here's the thing. This could be as serious as it is joking. Harrell has been known to rub a few shoulders the wrong way, but there were no indications of in-house issues when he was a Laker. At the end of the day, we don't always love our co-workers, and there's nothing wrong with that. After all, they were only teammates for one season and maybe there was never time for a bond to build.

Still, for him to say anything at all is an interesting comment from a player who was just traded away after being in LA for only one season. If there are fireworks, Lakers fans will have to wait for March 11, 2022 to see it when the Lakers host the Wizards at Staples Center.