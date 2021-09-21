September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

All in good fun? Or is there a little salt?
Author:
Publish date:

The former Laker and former Clipper Montrezl Harrell never seemed to quite fit in on the Lakers in 2020-2021 season. A former Sixth Man of the Year for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell came to the Lakers looking to be the big bench piece and his numbers were certainly okay, they didn't match the career highs he had on the Clippers. It just never seemed to be a great fit. He was traded to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.

Over the weekend, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis got married and there was plenty of fun video from the festivities spread around social media. 

It seems not all of the recent Lakers and former Lakers were invited to the nuptials. Harrell told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that well, Davis and him don't have that kind of friendship, apparently.

Here's the thing. This could be as serious as it is joking. Harrell has been known to rub a few shoulders the wrong way, but there were no indications of in-house issues when he was a Laker. At the end of the day, we don't always love our co-workers, and there's nothing wrong with that. After all, they were only teammates for one season and maybe there was never time for a bond to build.

Still, for him to say anything at all is an interesting comment from a player who was just traded away after being in LA for only one season. If there are fireworks, Lakers fans will have to wait for March 11, 2022 to see it when the Lakers host the Wizards at Staples Center.

Anthony Davis discusses his injury
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

Kobe Bryant
News

Lakers: Former NBA Player Kenyon Martin Talks About Guarding Kobe Bryant

bibigo
News

Lakers News: LA Announces New Marketing Partnership

shaqoneal
News

Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Talks About His Playing Weight

LeBron James
News

Lakers: Ex-Laker Trainer Says LeBron James Is An Enigma

Carmelo Anthony Lakers
News

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Excited to Wear the Purple and Gold

LeBron James
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Recruited Carmelo Anthony To L.A. With Three Simple Words

lebron-raptors
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Magic Johnson Attend Chargers Game In LA; LeBron Wears Something Special